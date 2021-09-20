Maui News

Maui Gets $167,000 In Federal Funds to Support Senior Housing and Services

September 20, 2021, 8:34 AM HST
Today, US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced that two affordable housing service providers in Maui County will receive $167,639 in federal funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding was awarded to help make sure low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties continue to receive health and wellness services.

“Everyone should have access to affordable housing and the care and resources to meet their needs,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“This federal funding will ensure that older adults who need support can continue to live independently in quality, affordable housing with wrap-around services needed to stay healthy, safe, and fulfilled,” he said.

The federal funding includes:

  • $142,507 for Hale Mahaolu
  • $25,132 for Hale Mahaolu Ekolu, Inc.

