Maui Gets $167,000 In Federal Funds to Support Senior Housing and Services
Today, US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i announced that two affordable housing service providers in Maui County will receive $167,639 in federal funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding was awarded to help make sure low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties continue to receive health and wellness services.
“Everyone should have access to affordable housing and the care and resources to meet their needs,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“This federal funding will ensure that older adults who need support can continue to live independently in quality, affordable housing with wrap-around services needed to stay healthy, safe, and fulfilled,” he said.
The federal funding includes:
- $142,507 for Hale Mahaolu
- $25,132 for Hale Mahaolu Ekolu, Inc.