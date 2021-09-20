Kevin Winters. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of 51-year-old Kevin Winters.

Winters was reported missing on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. His family reported the last contact with him was on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Police say the man’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for him.

Winters is a Maui resident; however, it is unknown where he is currently residing. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Winers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 809-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #21-031489.