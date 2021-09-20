Maui News

Missing Person: Maui Man’s Last Contact with Family was Sept. 2

September 20, 2021, 4:47 AM HST
6 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kevin Winters. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of 51-year-old Kevin Winters.

Winters was reported missing on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. His family reported the last contact with him was on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Police say the man’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for him.

Winters is a Maui resident; however, it is unknown where he is currently residing. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Winers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 809-244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #21-031489.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (6)
Trending Now
1Attendance Swells at “Mandate-Free Maui” March and Rally 2$5000 Energy Efficiency Grant Application Deadline is Sept. 30 3Sept. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 474 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 12 Deaths 4Search Terminated for Missing Snorkeler off Molokini Crater 5Amala Place Gate to Kanahā Beach Park to be Locked, Sept. 19-24 for Area Clean-up 6Kamaehu Kawa‘a crowned 19th Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Champion