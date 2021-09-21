Maui Mauka is hosting free online Conservation Awareness Training for tour operators and guides on Oct. 21 and Nov. 9. Logo Courtesy: Maui Mauka

Maui Mauka, a nonprofit that nurtures nature-based tourism, is hosting free online Conservation Awareness Training on Oct. 21 from 1 to 4 pm and Nov. 9 from 9 am to noon, via Zoom.

The training will educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaiʻi and the projects that are helping to conserve them.

Environmental interpretation plays a significant role in nature-based tourism and is mutually beneficial to tour operators, visitors, conservation groups and the nature-based tourism economy.

Presentations about conservation and the natural environment are given by representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, East Maui Watershed Partnership and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

The guest speaker for the Oct. 21 training is Rachel Kingsley, Hawaiʻi Forest Bird Outreach and Education Associate for The ʻAlalā Project and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Kingsley will provide an introduction to the ʻalalā and the ongoing conservation efforts to help save Hawaiʻiʻs native crow.

The guest speaker for the Nov. 9 training is Rhiannon Tereariʻi Chandler, executive director of Waiwai Ola Waterkeepers.

To attend, you must register at at www.mauimauka.org.