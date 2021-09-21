Maui Discussion
Maui Now Seeks Community Input For COVID Community Survey
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of community members about Maui County’s economy, leadership, and coronavirus response.
The survey will run for seven days and can be completed here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/v1t8u4b5o4a2p
Survey results will be announced on the last week of September.
