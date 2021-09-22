Maui News

Man Medevaced from East Maui After Single Vehicle Crash in Nāhiku

September 22, 2021, 9:16 AM HST
* Updated September 22, 9:17 AM
1 Comment
The driver of a pickup truck was medevaced from East Maui to the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday morning following a single vehicle crash in Nāhiku.

The incident was reported at around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, on the Hāna Highway, near Mile 28.

Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck on top of a wire fence with the 42-year-old male operator still within the vehicle.

An off-duty Maui firefighter who arrived on the scene shortly after the accident, provided aid to the operator. Due to damages, Maui Fire Department personnel had to extricate the driver from the vehicle before he was treated on scene by medic personnel.

The man was later transported to the Hāna Airport, where he was then medevaced to the MMMC Emergency Room for further treatment.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the operator of the pickup truck did not display any signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

