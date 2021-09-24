Maui News

Art of Maui Matsuri Contest Winners on Display at Queen K Center

September 24, 2021, 11:12 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • The winners of the Maui Matsuri Art Contest are on display in the storefront window across from Ben Franklin Crafts in the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • First Place Winner, Kingergarten – 2nd grade, Khyree Nicole Domingo, Kahului Elementary School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • Second place winner, Grades 9-12, Sophie Salvador, Kīhei Charter School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • First Place Winner, Grades 9-12, Lia Kagehiro, Maui High School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • Second Place winner, Grades 6-8, Livia Bond, St. Anthony School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • First Place winner, Grades 6-8, Vincent Lin, St. Anthony School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • First Place winner, Grades 3-5, Caelin McClintock, Sacred Hearts School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • Second Place winner in Grades 3-5, Emilee Baldwin, Kīhei Charter School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • The winners of the Maui Matsuri Art Contest are on display in the storefront window across from Ben Franklin Crafts in the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri
  • Second Place Winner, Kindergarten – 2nd Grade, Pax Kanemura, St. Anthony School. Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri

The eight winners of the 16th annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest were unveiled, with their prized art pieces on display at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

Acclaimed Maui County artists Kirk Kurokawa and Michael Takemoto chose the winners from more than 90 entries in four age divisions from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The judges complimented all artists in this year’s competition with comments that included: “High quality work. It was difficult to select winners – lots of depth, technically and very thoughtful.”

All artwork is on display until Oct. 3 in an exhibit across from the Ben Franklin Crafts store. The contest was sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui.

The winners:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kindergarten – 2nd Grades:

  • First Place – Khyree Nicole Domingo, Kahului Elementary School
  • Second Place – Pax Kanemura, St. Anthony School
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

3rd – 5th Grades:

  • First Place – Caelin McClintock, Sacred Hearts School
  • Second Place – Emilee Baldwin, Kīhei Charter School

6th – 8th Grades:

  • First Place – Vincent Lin, St. Anthony School
  • Second Place – Livia Bond, St. Anthony School

9th – 12th Grades:

  • First Place – Lia Kagehiro, Maui High School
  • Second Place – Sophie Salvador, Kīhei Charter School
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Artists were tasked with preparing their pieces using this year’s Maui Matsuri Festival Theme of noboru, which means “to rise and move forward.” The art contest award ceremony will be held Nov. 19 during the Maui Matsuri International Culture Night, from 6-9 pm, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center Stage.

For more information on the Maui Matsuri International Culture Night, please visit www.mauimatsuri.com. For more updates and news, follow @mauimatsuri on Facebook and Instagram.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Leadership Team for Maui Bay Villas 2Sept. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 445 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 12 Deaths 358 Tons of Solid Waste, 54 Derelict Vehicles Removed in Amala Place Clean-up 4“Unruly” Passenger Accused of Assaulting Flight Attendant on Interisland Flight 5Arizona Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders 6Airport Screeners Needed on Maui, O‘ahu, Hilo, Kona, and Kaua‘i