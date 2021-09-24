





































The eight winners of the 16th annual Maui Matsuri Art Contest were unveiled, with their prized art pieces on display at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

Acclaimed Maui County artists Kirk Kurokawa and Michael Takemoto chose the winners from more than 90 entries in four age divisions from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The judges complimented all artists in this year’s competition with comments that included: “High quality work. It was difficult to select winners – lots of depth, technically and very thoughtful.”

All artwork is on display until Oct. 3 in an exhibit across from the Ben Franklin Crafts store. The contest was sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui.

The winners:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kindergarten – 2nd Grades:

First Place – Khyree Nicole Domingo, Kahului Elementary School

Second Place – Pax Kanemura, St. Anthony School

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

3rd – 5th Grades:

First Place – Caelin McClintock, Sacred Hearts School

Second Place – Emilee Baldwin, Kīhei Charter School

6th – 8th Grades:

First Place – Vincent Lin, St. Anthony School

Second Place – Livia Bond, St. Anthony School

9th – 12th Grades:

First Place – Lia Kagehiro, Maui High School

Second Place – Sophie Salvador, Kīhei Charter School

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Artists were tasked with preparing their pieces using this year’s Maui Matsuri Festival Theme of noboru, which means “to rise and move forward.” The art contest award ceremony will be held Nov. 19 during the Maui Matsuri International Culture Night, from 6-9 pm, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center Stage.

For more information on the Maui Matsuri International Culture Night, please visit www.mauimatsuri.com. For more updates and news, follow @mauimatsuri on Facebook and Instagram.