The 50-year anniversary of Maui High School’s Kahului Campus will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, with a gathering on the school grounds.

MHS Kahului Campus 50th Anniversary. PC: courtesy

In January 1972, Maui High School held its first classes at the brand new Kahului Campus at 660 Lono Ave. after moving from Hamakuapoko. In the fall, students from Kahului joined the Upcountry student body, which was dwindling as the plantation campus shut down.

Planning for this celebration–sponsored by the Maui High School Foundation–has been ongoing since the summer amid the uncertainties of the pandemic. The gathering is intended to bring alumni, their families, former staff and administrators and others in the community back to the campus, which has undergone significant changes since 1972. It is also a chance to catch up with old teachers and classmates.

Activities for the event include historical displays in the gym; music of the different decades; food booths and trucks, alumni class competitions and a classic car convoy and show. School principals, staff and students from the five decades will be spotlighted during the program.

Maui High alumni former Lieutenant Governor Shan Tsutsui, Class of 1989, and state Senator Gil Keith-Agaran, Class of 1980, and Class of 1972 alumni Rikizo Tengan and Glenda Nishida are honorary chairs. Lee Imada, Class of 1977, is the chair for the event.

Admission will be free.

The planning committee is looking for volunteers to help stage the event–and for the recollections of those who were a part of Maui High Kahului Campus.

Alumni, former staff and teachers, parents and others are asked to fill out a questionnaire on the MHSF website at https://www.mauihighschoolfoundation.com/kahului-50th.html. These individuals can also email stories to [email protected] The information and stories may be shared during historical displays, printed material and videos.

Volunteers are needed to help fill committees, including historical, program/entertainment, athletic history, commemoration, car show and marketing. To get involved, please email [email protected] or call 808-727-4051.

More information about the event will be shared on the Maui High School Foundation website and social media as planning develops, including the opportunity to pre-purchase a commemorative T-shirt, reserved class tables, and food tickets. Follow event updates at www.mauihighschoolfoundation.com, on Instagram (@mauihsfoundation), or Facebook (@mauihighschoolfoundation).