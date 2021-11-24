PC: Child & Family Service

Child & Family Service today announced the Marathon of Quarters, a virtual grassroots initiative aimed at creating real “change” in the state of Hawaiʻi, with a call to donate this GivingTuesday on Nov. 30.

The CFS Marathon of Quarters aims to raise enough funds to cover the length of a marathon (26.2 miles) in quarters, equivalent to $434,563, to advance the organization’s statewide mission of strengthening families. The campaign is live through Dec. 31, 2021.

In addition to a donation on GivingTuesday, Hawai‘i residents can prepare for the virtual marathon by loading up on some real carbs at Zippy’s, who is hosting a special supporting fundraiser for CFS. For every spaghetti plate sold on GivingTuesday, CFS will receive $1.

The Marathon of Quarters fundraiser is led by the CFS Guild, a 100% volunteer group that has supported the organization with fundraising and awareness since 1984.

“We’re truly excited to kick off this campaign. We hope the public will join us in this special chance to help one another, especially with the holiday season drawing near,” said Guild Chair Shelley Toy.

“We are so grateful for the brilliance of our volunteer leaders of the CFS Guild spearheading the Marathon of Quarters. Two things make this extra meaningful: this is a 100% volunteer driven fundraising activity and every quarter raised stays right here in Hawai‘i, advancing our mission of strengthening Hawai‘i families,” said CFS President & CEO Karen Tan. “We’re all about family, and the MOQ campaign will help CFS continue to be a source of hope for children and families in the community.”

Organizers encourage the public to mark their calendars and on Nov. 30 visit https://www.childandfamilyservice.org/giving/quarters/.















Child & Family Service is a family-centered, full-service nonprofit that has been at work in the community since 1899, and is dedicated to strengthening families and fostering the healthy development of children. Through an array of statewide programs that welcome everyone from keiki to kūpuna across the Islands, CFS helps Hawai‘i families address some of life’s most serious situations including poverty, abuse, and neglect.

From July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, CFS provided direct services to 17,045 individuals and touched another 76,500 lives through phone calls, referrals, educational presentations, and by providing for those visiting walk-in family centers.