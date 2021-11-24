Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 




Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:16 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




A larger northwest swell arrives today, gradually building through tonight, and peaking on Thanksgiving Day. Surfers will be thankful for near advisory level surf on Thursday along exposed north and west facing shores. This northwest swell energy will begin to decrease on Friday, before another pulse of northwest swell energy moves into the region and boosts surf heights on Saturday and Sunday. The northwest swell will show decreasing trends from Monday to Tuesday. 


Very small surf heights are forecast along east facing shores, due to light to moderate trade winds with nearly flat conditions expected along south facing shores of all islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




