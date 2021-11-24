Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|10-15
|10-15
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
Swell Summary
A larger northwest swell arrives today, gradually building through tonight, and peaking on Thanksgiving Day. Surfers will be thankful for near advisory level surf on Thursday along exposed north and west facing shores. This northwest swell energy will begin to decrease on Friday, before another pulse of northwest swell energy moves into the region and boosts surf heights on Saturday and Sunday. The northwest swell will show decreasing trends from Monday to Tuesday.
Very small surf heights are forecast along east facing shores, due to light to moderate trade winds with nearly flat conditions expected along south facing shores of all islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com