Maui Brewing Company Brewpub in Lahaina Hosts “Pint Night For The Birds,” Nov. 26

November 25, 2021, 11:54 AM HST
* Updated November 22, 1:42 PM
Maui Brewing Company hosts a benefit night for Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go toward protecting native birds on Maui.

“Come enjoy a pint for the birds! Enjoy local beers while helping endangered species,” read an announcement from Maui Brewing Company.

The local craft brewery has been supporting Maui Forest Birds for the past 11 years. MFBRP is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species in Maui.

The upcoming event will be held at the Maui Brewing Company’s West Maui location at the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center, just north of Lahaina. The address is 4405 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina Maui 96761.

Organizers say: “Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver. Please follow all COVID-19 prevention rules like social distancing and masking.”

