The 2021 recipients were Tristen Kaula‘uila Matsuura from Seabury Hall, Owali Moeai from Hāna High School, Alexis Asato from Baldwin High School, Mallory Go from Moloka‘i High School and Maile Laporga from Lāna‘i High School.

Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County.

Now in its 19th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship (formerly the Josh Jerman Maui Nui Scholarship) program provides scholarships to students who will attend an accredited four-year college or university.

To date, the program has awarded more than $55,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i high school seniors who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Maui County residents already enrolled or enrolling in a full-time program at any four-year accredited college or university for the 2022-23 academic year. Applicants must also demonstrate financial need and plan to return and work in Maui County after graduation.

Last spring, Jerman awarded five Maui County high school graduates scholarships of $1,000 each. The recipients were Alexis Asato from Baldwin High School, Mallory Go from Moloka‘i High School, Maile Laporga from Lāna‘i High School, Tristen Kaula‘uila Matsuura from Seabury Hall, and Owali Moeai from Hāna High School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I encourage all college-bound students in Maui County who have a desire to contribute positively to our community to apply,” Jerman said. “Since the scholarship was founded, there have been numerous students who have graduated and returned to Maui County with a purpose and desire to support our community and island lifestyle.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications for the next round of scholarships are now available online at http://jermanfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Josh Jerman is an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui. He and his wife, Souksamlane, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program.