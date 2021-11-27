Maui Business

The Shops at Wailea Hosting Photos with Santa and a Holiday Food Drive

November 27, 2021, 9:32 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Santa was welcomed at The Shops at Wailea by hula performers on Black Friday. Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea
  • The Shops at Wailea have begun its holiday food drive called Aloha Can Make a Difference. Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea
  • Santa will be at The Shops of Wailea every Saturday until Christmas. Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea
  • Elfs handed out treats during Santa’s arrival on Black Friday. Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea

Santa arrived at The Shops at Wailea on Black Friday to kickoff the holiday season.

Santa was escorted in style by the Maui Classic Cruisers in a vintage 1944 fire truck from Kalama Park to the Maui shopping center, where hula performers welcomed everyone with aloha.

For safety, Santa sat behind a storefront window while guests snapped photos with him at the Window Wonderland. Santa’s elf handed out Peppermint Macadamia Nut Cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company.

The Shops at Wailea also have begun its holiday food donation drive, Aloha Can Make a Difference, in partnership with the Maui Food Bank. Guests can donate at the center during Santa photo hours or online at www.MauiFoodBank.org/donate.

Santa Photos schedule as follows (food drive also available during these times):

  • Saturday, Nov. 27 from 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 from 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec, 18 from 4 – 7 p.m.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 2State DLNR Shares Plans For Lands Between Honolua and Honokōhau Bays 3Nov. 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 27 New Cases, 1 Death 48th Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Hosts “Part II” Hybrid Event, Dec. 4 5Arrest Made on Maui as Impaired Driving Awareness Events Roll Out Statewide 6‘Āina Corps Program Relaunches with 130 Open Jobs