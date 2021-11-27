

















Santa arrived at The Shops at Wailea on Black Friday to kickoff the holiday season.

Santa was escorted in style by the Maui Classic Cruisers in a vintage 1944 fire truck from Kalama Park to the Maui shopping center, where hula performers welcomed everyone with aloha.

For safety, Santa sat behind a storefront window while guests snapped photos with him at the Window Wonderland. Santa’s elf handed out Peppermint Macadamia Nut Cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company.

The Shops at Wailea also have begun its holiday food donation drive, Aloha Can Make a Difference, in partnership with the Maui Food Bank. Guests can donate at the center during Santa photo hours or online at www.MauiFoodBank.org/donate.

Santa Photos schedule as follows (food drive also available during these times):