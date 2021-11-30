Shane Naeole, Test Site Manager, Mauliola Pharmacy, gives a COVID-19 test to Cierra Pagaduan Chow, Miss Valley Isle USA 2021. PC: J Walter Cameron Center

J. Walter Cameron Center resident agencies, Hui No Ke Ola Pono Native Hawaiian Health Care System and Mauliola Pharmacy, together have administered 28,000 COVID-19 tests and 13,000 vaccinations in the Maui community. Both organizations continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at the Cameron Center, according to executive director, Cesar Gaxiola.

“If you have not been tested or vaccinated, these are locally run and managed organizations in an easily accessible location with a helpful and friendly staff,” said Gaxiola.

For more information on testing and vaccination times call the pharmacy at 808-446-3348 and Hui No Ke Ola Pono at 808-244-4647.

According to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, as of Nov. 29, Maui County is averaging 15 COVID cases a day and a positivity test rate of 1.8%. Sixty-four percent of Maui residents have been vaccinated. There have been 10,361 confirmed and probable COVID cases in Maui County (9,970 on Maui, 246 on Molokaʻi and 145 on Lānaʻi).