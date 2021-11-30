Maui News

28K COVID-19 Tests and 13K Vaccinations Given by Cameron Center Resident Agencies

November 30, 2021, 3:15 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Shane Naeole, Test Site Manager, Mauliola Pharmacy, gives a COVID-19 test to Cierra Pagaduan Chow, Miss Valley Isle USA 2021. PC: J Walter Cameron Center

J. Walter Cameron Center resident agencies, Hui No Ke Ola Pono Native Hawaiian Health Care System and Mauliola Pharmacy, together have administered 28,000 COVID-19 tests and 13,000 vaccinations in the Maui community. Both organizations continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at the Cameron Center, according to executive director, Cesar Gaxiola.

“If you have not been tested or vaccinated, these are locally run and managed organizations in an easily accessible location with a helpful and friendly staff,” said Gaxiola.

For more information on testing and vaccination times call the pharmacy at 808-446-3348 and Hui No Ke Ola Pono at 808-244-4647.

According to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, as of Nov. 29, Maui County is averaging 15 COVID cases a day and a positivity test rate of 1.8%. Sixty-four percent of Maui residents have been vaccinated. There have been 10,361 confirmed and probable COVID cases in Maui County (9,970 on Maui, 246 on Molokaʻi and 145 on Lānaʻi).

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i 2Department of Health Announces Rebirth of Hawai‘i Immunization Registry 3Senator DeCoite Releases Resources for Maui Residents Dealing with Deer Impacts 4Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water 5Hanauma Bay Online Reservation System Begins Dec. 1 for Non-Hawai‘i Residents 6Four Seasons Resort Maui’s Festive Floral Art Installation by Noah Harders