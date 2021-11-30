Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate founder and CEO Gunars Valkirs, PhD, will guide the 60-minute chocolate tasting on Dec. 5 with all ticket sales being donated to the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. Photo Courtesy: Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate in Lahaina is holding a special guided chocolate tasting on Sunday, Dec. 5, with 100% of ticket sales being donated to the nonprofit Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

The money raised will help fund the Council’s projects to protect Mauiʻs nearshore coral reefs and the ocean water quality at island beaches.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate founder and CEO Gunars Valkirs, PhD, will guide the 60-minute chocolate tasting. It begins at 12:30 p.m. on the Maui Kuʻia rooftop pavilion at 78 Ulupono St., Suite 1, in Lahaina.

During the tasting, guests will be introduced to Maui Ku’ia’s unique chocolate. Guests will sample at least nine varieties of chocolate, including some featuring unique Maui flavors. Participants will discover how cacao is locally grown in Lahaina and why the chocolate produced at the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate factory is of such high quality, according to the company press release.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at https://www.mauichocolatetour.com/weekend-tastings-chocolate-laulima/

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate established the guided chocolate tasting events to benefit local Maui nonprofits, finding inspiration in the Hawaiian concept of kuleana.

On the company website, it says: “In the Hawaiian language, kuleana can be defined as accepting responsibility with understanding and intent. It is a value or a way of thinking that gives one a sense of ownership and accountability or carrying out certain responsibilities, and it becomes one’s privilege to do so.”



Through the Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Laulima Program, participating nonprofits can sign up to benefit from the guided chocolate tastings. They also can earn 40% of the retail sales of chocolate products sold through the program. To learn more, visit https://mauichocolate.com/pages/chocolate-laulima.



“Give yourself a holiday treat by participating in Sundayʻs guided chocolate tasting event and be proud of yourself for making a difference,” said Anne Rillero, Communication, Community Outreach and Development Manager at Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. “Maui Nui Marine Resource Council is very grateful to Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate for their generosity in supporting our important work to save Mauiʻs coral reefs.”



To learn more about Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, please visit www.mauireefs.org.