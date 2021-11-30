Maui News

Hospice Maui. Photo credit: County of Maui.

Hospice Maui presents “Navigating Grief Through the Holidays” on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m., via Zoom.

“When holidays and grief meet, the results are often not easy to manage. Under normal circumstances, preparing for any holiday can be stressful as well as tiring. When a loved one dies, facing the holidays can be complicated,” according to Hospice Maui.

“Our grief may be so painful that we question whether to celebrate the holidays at all. However, there are tangible things you can do to get through these special days and even seek comfort and meaning,” event organizers said.

To register for this online event, go to https://www.hospicemaui.org/events or call Tanya Barbero at 808-244-5555.

Hospice Maui has been serving Maui for 40 years, providing hospice care to help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain associated with a terminal illness. Hospice Maui provides services in the last months and weeks of life and supports both the patients and their families.

