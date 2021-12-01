Maui News

Maui Flood Advisory Until 8:15 p.m.

December 1, 2021, 5:20 PM HST
* Updated December 1, 8:39 PM
5 Comments
Radar imagery, 12.1.21. PC: NOAA/NWS

UPDATE: (7:27 p.m. HST Wed Dec. 1, 2021)

FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELED FOR MAUI: Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been canceled.

PREVIOUS POST:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

The NWS says impacts include minor flooding on roads and in poor drainage areas, as well as in streams.

At 5:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the West Maui Mountains. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Waiheʻe, Kahakuloa, Waiehu, Wailuku and Waikapū.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

