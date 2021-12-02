Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. PC: NPS

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will be temporarily closed over the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 and Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

The temporary Kīpahulu District closure is due to a complete road closure by Maui Department of Public Works along Hāna Highway, 1.5 miles east of the park entrance.

There will be no vehicular access to the Kīpahulu District from Hāna during this road closure, and consequently, emergency services would be delayed and likely unavailable within the park. The closure is being implemented to protect visitor and employee safety.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 9 am. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.

For more information on Haleakalā National Park, visit: www.nps.gov/hale