Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 7-9 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:30 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:53 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:13 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:24 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current modest northwest swell will persist through this evening. A new north-northwest swell will spread across the area starting late tonight. By late Friday, expect the arrival of a very large, medium period north-northwest swell, which will likely peak on Saturday. Surf heights produced by this swell are forecast to be above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most exposed north and west facing shores of the islands into early next week. Surf will remain minimal along most east facing shores, except for localized wrap of the large north-northwest swell into select beaches. Choppy surf may increase slightly along south facing shores starting later this weekend due to increasing southerly winds, as well as a series of small background south and southeast swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.