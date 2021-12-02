Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|7-9
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
|
|Sunrise
|6:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current modest northwest swell will persist through this evening. A new north-northwest swell will spread across the area starting late tonight. By late Friday, expect the arrival of a very large, medium period north-northwest swell, which will likely peak on Saturday. Surf heights produced by this swell are forecast to be above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most exposed north and west facing shores of the islands into early next week. Surf will remain minimal along most east facing shores, except for localized wrap of the large north-northwest swell into select beaches. Choppy surf may increase slightly along south facing shores starting later this weekend due to increasing southerly winds, as well as a series of small background south and southeast swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com