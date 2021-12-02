Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2021

December 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
7-9
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            morning, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:30 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:53 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:13 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:24 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current modest northwest swell will persist through this evening. A new north-northwest swell will spread across the area starting late tonight. By late Friday, expect the arrival of a very large, medium period north-northwest swell, which will likely peak on Saturday. Surf heights produced by this swell are forecast to be above the High Surf Warning thresholds along most exposed north and west facing shores of the islands into early next week. Surf will remain minimal along most east facing shores, except for localized wrap of the large north-northwest swell into select beaches. Choppy surf may increase slightly along south facing shores starting later this weekend due to increasing southerly winds, as well as a series of small background south and southeast swells. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SSW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui COVID-19 Restrictions Eased; Officials Monitoring Omicron Variant Developments  2Health Department Issues Red Placard to Lahaina Eatery on Maui  3Missing: Washington Woman Vacationing on Maui, Reported Missing by Family  4Volcano Watch: The Canary Islands “Mega-Tsunami” Hypothesis, and Why it Doesn’t Carry Water  5Maui Flood Advisory Until 8:15 p.m.  6New COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation Signed, Omicron Not Yet Detected in Hawai‘i