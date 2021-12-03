Flood Advisory for Molokai Until 8:15 a.m.
Posted: 5:16 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi until 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, that is expected to result in minor flooding on roads, in streams, and in poor drainage areas.
At 5:14 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Molokaʻi, especially the southern section of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kaunakakai, Kawela, Kalaupapa National Park, Kualapuʻu, Hoʻolehua, Kamalo, ʻUalapuʻe, Pūkoʻo, Maunaloa, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.
The public is asked to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
The advisory may need to be extended beyond 8:15 a.m. HST if flooding persists.