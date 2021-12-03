County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing continues to temporarily offer driver’s licensing and other DMV services on Saturday Dec. 4 and 18, 2021, to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours and due to the recent COVID restrictions.

“I want to thank our hardworking Motor Vehicles and Licensing employees who have volunteered to work on two Saturdays each month since May 1, 2021, to provide this critical public service for our residents,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release announcement. “This is another service that has been impacted by COVID-19, and I appreciate their willingness to help our residents renew their driver’s license and other documentation that may have expired under Governor Ige’s Emergency Proclamation.”

The temporary Saturday office hours will be from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are being taken for Dec. 4 and will be made available again nine days prior to Dec. 18 through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing

According to the state Department of Transportation, non-commercial driver’s licenses and learner’s permits with expiration dates from March 16, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2021, are deemed expired as of Dec. 1, 2021, and are no longer valid.

The non-commercial licenses may be reactivated without penalty within 90 calendar days beginning today, Dec. 1. The last date to reactivate, with a penalty, is Nov. 30. 2022.

The non-commercial learner’s permits may be reactivated within 90 calendar days beginning today. The last day to renew the non-commercial learner’s permit is Feb. 28, 2022.

The Maui County Service Center is at 110 ‘Ala‘ihi St. in Kahului.