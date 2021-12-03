Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|10-14
|12-16
|18-24
|West Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Locally generated wind waves, plus a building north- northwest swell, are expected today. This swell will shift to the north and continue to build through the weekend as the wave period increases. This fairly long-lived large north swell will likely generate surf heights close to 30 feet along north facing shores Saturday and Sunday, requiring a High Surf Warning. High tide early Saturday and Sunday could lead to some wave runup in some coastal areas. This swell will also lead to significant harbor surges in both Kahului and Hilo harbors, and will likely bring Advisory-level surf to west facing shores.
Expect minimal surf along east facing shores through the day, with some increase this weekend as the large north-northwest swell turns to the north, allowing some swell to wrap around the islands. Surf along south facing shores will rise slightly over the weekend and early next week due to locally generated wind waves. A small, long-period south swell is also expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNW short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional stomach sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNW short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com