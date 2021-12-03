Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 03, 2021

December 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-14
12-16
18-24 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:24 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:28 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:56 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:20 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Locally generated wind waves, plus a building north- northwest swell, are expected today. This swell will shift to the north and continue to build through the weekend as the wave period increases. This fairly long-lived large north swell will likely generate surf heights close to 30 feet along north facing shores Saturday and Sunday, requiring a High Surf Warning. High tide early Saturday and Sunday could lead to some wave runup in some coastal areas. This swell will also lead to significant harbor surges in both Kahului and Hilo harbors, and will likely bring Advisory-level surf to west facing shores. 


Expect minimal surf along east facing shores through the day, with some increase this weekend as the large north-northwest swell turns to the north, allowing some swell to wrap around the islands. Surf along south facing shores will rise slightly over the weekend and early next week due to locally generated wind waves. A small, long-period south swell is also expected. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to waist high NNW short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional stomach sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNW short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




