Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-30 25-35 25-35 20-30 West Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:20 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:05 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:42 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:18 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large north-northwest swell will fill in today, then shift more out of the north and continue to build through the weekend as the wave period increases. This fairly long-lived, large north swell will quickly build surf heights today and reach well above warning level surf along north facing shores, and holding through this weekend. As the swell becomes more northerly (360) tonight and Sunday, high surf will also affect north shores of the Big Island. High tide early today and Sunday could lead to wave runup in some coastal areas. This swell will also lead to significant harbor surges in both Kahului and Hilo harbors. A Marine Weather Statement continues for those hazards.

Expect minimal surf along east facing shores today with some increase later this weekend as the large north-northwest swell turns more northerly, allowing some swell energy to wrap around the east sides of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will rise slightly over the weekend and early next week due to locally-generated wind waves, as well as a small, long-period south swell beginning Monday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This builds to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with W winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high N wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with W winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.