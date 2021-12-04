Ernie Reyes Jr. in The Rundown. PC: courtesy limelight writing (Universal Studios)

Award-winning actor, martial artist, producer and director Ernie Reyes Jr. will be a Special Guest at the upcoming Maui Comic Con, taking place Dec. 11-12, 2021 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Reyes is best known for his movie roles in The Last Dragon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Surf Ninjas, and The Rundown, and the TV series Sidekicks.

“I started coming to Hawaiʻi in the mid-1980s when I was doing Sidekicks and we filmed some promotions there. It’s always felt like a second home to me. I have many friends and family that live there. We even shot a few scenes from Surf Ninjas in Hawaiʻi, as well as when I worked with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in The Rundown,” said Reyes.

Ernie will be joined at Maui Comic Con by his daughter Lotus Blossom (Reyes), who stars as Acapella in the Netflix hit film, We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. This is the first time Reyes and his daughter have appeared together at a public convention.

Additional guests include Marvel and DC artist Frank Cho; Liam Sharp, currently working on Batman: Reptilian; Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg, both independent comic stars and hosts of the popular YouTube channel Cartoonist Kayfabe; and Maui local and award-winning comic creator R. Kikuo Johnson.

The free, family-friendly Maui Comic Con takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Ballroom of the Maui Beach Hotel, 170 W Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.