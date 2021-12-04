Maui Arts & Entertainment

“Ninja Turtles” Star Ernie Reyes Jr. Heading to Maui Comic Con

December 4, 2021, 7:51 AM HST
2 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ernie Reyes Jr. in The Rundown. PC: courtesy limelight writing (Universal Studios)

Award-winning actor, martial artist, producer and director Ernie Reyes Jr. will be a Special Guest at the upcoming Maui Comic Con, taking place Dec. 11-12, 2021 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Reyes is best known for his movie roles in The Last Dragon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Surf Ninjas, and The Rundown, and the TV series Sidekicks.

“I started coming to Hawaiʻi in the mid-1980s when I was doing Sidekicks and we filmed some promotions there. It’s always felt like a second home to me. I have many friends and family that live there. We even shot a few scenes from Surf Ninjas in Hawaiʻi, as well as when I worked with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in The Rundown,” said Reyes.

Ernie will be joined at Maui Comic Con by his daughter Lotus Blossom (Reyes), who stars as Acapella in the Netflix hit film, We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. This is the first time Reyes and his daughter have appeared together at a public convention.

Additional guests include Marvel and DC artist Frank Cho; Liam Sharp, currently working on Batman: Reptilian; Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg, both independent comic stars and hosts of the popular YouTube channel Cartoonist Kayfabe; and Maui local and award-winning comic creator R. Kikuo Johnson.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The free, family-friendly Maui Comic Con takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Ballroom of the Maui Beach Hotel, 170 W Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1Maui Residents Urged to Prepare for Heavy Rain 2DOH Confirms Hawai‘i’s First Case of Omicron Variant in Oʻahu Resident 3Cold Front Approaching State Results in Flood Watch Through Monday 4Update/Located: Washington Woman Vacationing on Maui, Reported Missing by Family 5Flood Advisory in Effect for Maui Until 4:45 p.m. 6Application Period for 46 Coveted DOCARE Positions Opens Early Saturday Morning