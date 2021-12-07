Maui News
2 HIDOE Schools Remain Closed Wednesday, Including Kula Elementary on Maui
All Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools are scheduled to be open on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the exception of two schools:
- Farrington High School on Oʻahu will remain closed to students Wednesday. The HIDOE’s Office of Facilities and Operations continues to work with crews to remove the large kiawe tree that fell across the school’s main drive Monday night. Faculty and staff will return to campus Wednesday.
- Repairs to water lines in Upcountry Maui that caused Kula Elementary School to close Tuesday morning are ongoing. The school will remain closed Wednesday.
Updates on reopening plans for other schools that were impacted by the storm:
- Pearl City Highlands Elementary School will reopen Wednesday. Twelve of the school’s classrooms were impacted by flooding on campus. A total of eight classrooms (four kindergarten, two first grade, and two special education classes) require additional work before students and staff can return. Those eight classes will be transitioning to distance learning this week, including device distribution and orientation. All other classes will return to in-person learning on campus Wednesday.
- Power has been fully restored to Red Hill Elementary School, which will reopen Wednesday.
