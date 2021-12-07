All Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools are scheduled to be open on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with the exception of two schools:

Farrington High School on Oʻahu will remain closed to students Wednesday. The HIDOE’s Office of Facilities and Operations continues to work with crews to remove the large kiawe tree that fell across the school’s main drive Monday night. Faculty and staff will return to campus Wednesday.

Repairs to water lines in Upcountry Maui that caused Kula Elementary School to close Tuesday morning are ongoing. The school will remain closed Wednesday.



























Updates on reopening plans for other schools that were impacted by the storm: