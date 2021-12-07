Aerial reconnaissance of flood and storm damage in North Kīhei. PC: County of Maui /Shane Tegarden (12.6.21)

Mayor Victorino Issues Disaster Declaration

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino signed a proclamation on Monday declaring a state of emergency for the County of Maui due to the effects of high winds and heavy rain that pummeled the tri-isle communities of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi from Sunday into Monday.

“I’ve had an opportunity to survey the storm’s impacts in person and by reviewing drone footage, so I can verify the damage is substantial,” said Mayor Victorino who worked out of the Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Operations Center during the event.

“This emergency declaration is the first step to unlocking needed FEMA funding and assistance. South Maui was especially hit hard by significant flooding while other areas are coping with fallen trees, storm debris, downed powerlines, and other hazards,” he said.

If you are a resident of Maui County, you can report damages at this link.

Several Park Closures Continue

Due to flooding, downed trees and debris, the following parks will remain closed today, Dec. 7, 2021:

Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia

Kaʻa Point area within Kanahā Beach Park

Waiehu Golf Course

The Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will also remain closed due to damage to the three shade structures.

Gov. Ige Declares Emergency for the State Due to Heavy Rains

Governor David Ige also signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawai‘i as heavy rains from the Kona Low weather system caused flooding leading to damage to public and private property.

The emergency declaration gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawai‘i. The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of the heavy rains.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.