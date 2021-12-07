File photo. PC: state of Hawaiʻi, Office of the Governor.

UHMC Reopens

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and UHMC Outreach Centers on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Hāna and Lahaina reopen today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The college is back to business as usual.

UPDATE: Kula Elementary Closed Due to Water Main Break

Officials with the Department of Education say Kula Elememtary had to close campus this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 7) due to a water main break.

HIDOE Schools Reopen on Maui

All Hawaiʻi Department of Education public schools and offices are scheduled to be open today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, with the exception of three Oʻahu schools:

Pearl City Highlands Elementary due to extensive flooding;

Farrington High School (due to a large fallen tree on campus); and

Red Hill Elementary (due to a power outage).

HIDOE campuses statewide sustained varying degrees of impacts from the storm Monday, including power, phone and network outages; fallen trees and debris; and flooding and ponding.

All HIDOE schools in Maui County were closed Monday ahead of the severe weather conditions. Mountain View, Pū‘ōhala and Solomon Elementary schools were also closed Monday because of prolonged power outages. These schools plan to reopen today.

KS Maui Campus and KS ʻAʻapueo Preschool remain closed Dec. 7; all others open

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Pukalani, the Kamehameha Schools Maui campus and KS ʻAʻapueo Preschool will remain closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to an extended power outage on Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to a parent communication, the decision to remain closed was made for the safety of students, families and employees.

All other Kamehameha Schools campuses, preschools and offices will be open today, Dec. 7.

KS Maui Campus CLOSED

KS ‘A‘apueo Preschool on Maui CLOSED

All other KS preschools OPEN

KS Hawai‘i Campus OPEN

KS Kapālama Campus OPEN

KS offices and community sites on O‘ahu, Maui, Moloka‘i and Kaua‘i OPEN

Affected campuses of Kamehameha Schools Maui will fully reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.