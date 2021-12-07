Maui DOE Schools and UHMC Reopen Today; Kula Elementary Closed Due to Water Main Break
* Updated December 7, 10:00 AM
UHMC Reopens
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and UHMC Outreach Centers on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Hāna and Lahaina reopen today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The college is back to business as usual.
UPDATE: Kula Elementary Closed Due to Water Main Break
Officials with the Department of Education say Kula Elememtary had to close campus this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 7) due to a water main break.
HIDOE Schools Reopen on Maui
All Hawaiʻi Department of Education public schools and offices are scheduled to be open today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, with the exception of three Oʻahu schools:
- Pearl City Highlands Elementary due to extensive flooding;
- Farrington High School (due to a large fallen tree on campus); and
- Red Hill Elementary (due to a power outage).
HIDOE campuses statewide sustained varying degrees of impacts from the storm Monday, including power, phone and network outages; fallen trees and debris; and flooding and ponding.
All HIDOE schools in Maui County were closed Monday ahead of the severe weather conditions. Mountain View, Pū‘ōhala and Solomon Elementary schools were also closed Monday because of prolonged power outages. These schools plan to reopen today.
KS Maui Campus and KS ʻAʻapueo Preschool remain closed Dec. 7; all others open
In Pukalani, the Kamehameha Schools Maui campus and KS ʻAʻapueo Preschool will remain closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to an extended power outage on Monday.
According to a parent communication, the decision to remain closed was made for the safety of students, families and employees.
All other Kamehameha Schools campuses, preschools and offices will be open today, Dec. 7.
- KS Maui Campus CLOSED
- KS ‘A‘apueo Preschool on Maui CLOSED
- All other KS preschools OPEN
- KS Hawai‘i Campus OPEN
- KS Kapālama Campus OPEN
- KS offices and community sites on O‘ahu, Maui, Moloka‘i and Kaua‘i OPEN
Affected campuses of Kamehameha Schools Maui will fully reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.