Maui News
Delayed Trash Collection in Upcountry Maui Due to Staff Shortage
December 7, 2021, 2:07 PM HST
A
A
A
Due to a staff shortage, trash collection in areas of Kula, Makawao, Haʻikū and Pāʻia will be delayed by one day and is now scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the following affected areas:
- Upper and Lower Kimo Drive
- Kulamalu Subdivision
- Kulalani Circle
- Ōmaʻopio Road
- Holopuni Road
- Lower Kula Road
- Haleakalā Highway
- Kekaulike Ave.
- Copp Road
- Na’alae Road
- Kolohala Road
- Olinda Road
- Piʻiholo Road
- Poʻokela Road
- Maha Road
- Haʻikū Road
- Kokomo Road
- East Kuiaha Road
- Skill Village Area
- Kūʻau Bay View
- Kupono St.
*and all surrounding streets and roads.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1STORM PHOTOS: Maui County After Heaviest Rainfall 2Maui Weather Updates: Maui Flood WATCH Posted Through Tuesday Afternoon 3Maui Traffic Updates: Flooding, Debris, Downed Trees from Storm 4UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored 5Maui Power Updates: Scattered Outages 6Operation Keiki Shield: Six Alleged Offenders Arrested and Charged on Maui