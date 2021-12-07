Maui News
Haleakalā National Park Reopens After Storm
A
A
A
The Summit and Kīpahulu Districts of Haleakalā National Park are now open as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways.
Sunrise reservations for Dec. 6 and 7 were cancelled due to impacts of the storm and the earlier park closure.
For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1STORM PHOTOS: Maui County After Heaviest Rainfall 2Maui Weather Updates: Maui Flood WATCH Posted Through Tuesday Afternoon 3Maui Traffic Updates: Flooding, Debris, Downed Trees from Storm 4UPDATE: Kahului Airport Power Restored 5Maui Power Updates: Scattered Outages 6Operation Keiki Shield: Six Alleged Offenders Arrested and Charged on Maui