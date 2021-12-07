Haleakalā National Park, Summit area. NPS Photo by J. Prugsawan (December 2021)

The Summit and Kīpahulu Districts of Haleakalā National Park are now open as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways.

Sunrise reservations for Dec. 6 and 7 were cancelled due to impacts of the storm and the earlier park closure.

For further updates, visit: www.nps.gov/hale