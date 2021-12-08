Starting today, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is one of the first six hotels globally to offer room keys in Apple Wallet. PC: Hyatt.

Hyatt announced today it is the first hotel brand to roll out room keys in Apple Wallet, at participating properties. Starting today, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is one of the first six hotels globally to offer room keys in Apple Wallet.

World of Hyatt guests at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort and other participating locations can use this contactless innovation to unlock guestrooms, fitness areas, meeting rooms and other common areas by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch to key card readers.



























New Hyatt Room Keys in Apple Wallet Features:

Express Mode: With Express Mode, guests don’t need to unlock their device to use their room key in Apple Wallet. Once a room key is added to Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch, guests can hold their device near the door’s lock to access key card-protected areas.

With Express Mode, guests don’t need to unlock their device to use their room key in Apple Wallet. Once a room key is added to Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch, guests can hold their device near the door’s lock to access key card-protected areas. Contactless Experience: World of Hyatt members can add their room key to Apple Wallet after completing a reservation on the app. Once checked in, the room key in Apple Wallet activates and guests can head straight to their guestroom. To change a room, extend a stay or provide late check out, the hotel can remotely update a guest’s room key in Apple Wallet – bypassing a visit to the front desk.

World of Hyatt members can add their room key to Apple Wallet after completing a reservation on the app. Once checked in, the room key in Apple Wallet activates and guests can head straight to their guestroom. To change a room, extend a stay or provide late check out, the hotel can remotely update a guest’s room key in Apple Wallet – bypassing a visit to the front desk. Power Reserve: If the device’s battery is low or even depleted, members can still use room keys in Apple Wallet with Power Reserve to access guestrooms and property common areas for up to five hours, providing peace of mind as guests are out exploring.

Hotels currently offering Hyatt room keys in Apple Wallet include: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley and Hyatt Regency Long Beach. Looking ahead, this technology is expected to be rolled out across Hyatt’s global portfolio.

“Like everything we do at Hyatt, our approach to technology always includes listening to our guests and members. We heard that they want access to be near-instantaneous. Room keys in Apple Wallet is an easy, convenient and secure room key option for our guests when they travel,” said Julia Vander Ploeg, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital and Technology, Hyatt. “We are proud to work with Apple to launch this game-changing digital experience. Many consumer technologies evolve through a ‘tipping point’ that drives a change in adoption. We believe our collaboration with Apple on this new approach to room keys in Apple Wallet can be exactly that.”

Hyatt room keys in Apple Wallet are supported by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions door locks and their Vostio Access Management cloud-based solution. Vostio Access Management provides the digital key information that is securely delivered to guest devices.

*Requires an iPhone running iOS 15 and Apple Watch running watchOS 8