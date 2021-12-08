The Kīhei Post Office will have extended retail hours Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 to accommodate the holiday rush.

The Kīhei Post Office will have extended “Santa-days” on the next two Saturdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to accommodate the rush of customers sending Christmas packages.

The suggested mailing dates for packages sent to the mainland are Dec. 17 for First-Class/Priority Mail and Dec. 21 for Priority Express Mail.

The Ala Moana, Makiki and Waialae Post Offices on other Hawaiian islands also will have extended retail hours the next two Saturdays.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” said USPS holiday spokesperson Gaye Ibara. “We hope these extended retail hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out their packages to their friends and family across the nation.”

The holiday rush has also prompted the busiest Post Offices across the state to begin package delivery in the early hours of the morning.

“The extended hours and early morning deliveries, along with the hiring of 40,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the installation of new equipment at select locations and the redesign of our transportation network, are special measures that we’ve taken in order to ensure that we’re providing peak customer service during our busiest time of the year,” Ibara said.

USPS expects to deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail and about 950 million packages nationwide between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.