PC: Great Aloha Run.

Nearly 200 runners and walkers in Maui County participated in the Virtual Great Aloha Run last year. Since the run is virtual again this year, it opens it up for people to fully participate from near and far, including from the neighbor islands.

For the second time in its nearly 40-year history, the 38th Annual Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Great Aloha Run will be a virtual event. Participants will be able to run the 8.15-mile foot race at any location they chose, at any time, from Feb. 18 to 21, 2022.

Runners from around the globe participated in last year’s event that generated $238,000 that was donated back into local communities, benefitting more than 100 charitable organizations in 2021.

Although it was a virtual format, organizers say last year’s event raised more donations than in the past five years.

To register, visit https://greataloharun.com.