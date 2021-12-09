













Kupuna members of the Planning and Coordinating Council of Maui County gathered in-person and via Zoom for a meeting led by President Alreen Gerbig, followed by a holiday celebration that included a painting project, 1950s- and 1960s-era trivia questions, prizes and lunch.

It was only the second time since the pandemic began that the Council has met in person at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. There were 21 members attending in person, and 15 online.

The Planning and Coordinating Council consists of representatives of 60 seniors clubs countywide. MEO, which organized the event, assists senior clubs with recruitment and membership enrollment, advocacy, education and social activities. The program’s objective is to enhance the quality of life for seniors by helping them obtain the benefits of knowledge, companionship and better health.

Zilpah Kaimiola, the program’s senior coordinator, can be reached at 808-243-4313 or at [email protected].