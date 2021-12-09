Maui News

Maui County Kupuna Council Gathers for Meeting and Holiday Party

December 9, 2021, 11:24 AM HST
December 9, 11:25 AM
  • Barbara Piantka (left) of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association works on her holiday painting with Sylvia Valdez of the UPW Retirees at the Planning and Coordinating Council of Maui County meeting and holiday gathering on Dec. 8. Photo Courtesy: MEO
  • Arleen Gerbig, president of the Planning and Coordinating Council of Maui County, leads a hybrid in-person and Zoom meeting and holiday gathering Dec. 8 at Maui Economic Opportunity. Photo Courtesy: MEO
  • Maui Economic Opportunity Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita displays a painting made by a member of the Planning and Coordinating Council at a holiday gathering Dec. 8. Photo Courtesy: MEO
  • David Yanagisako of Hale Mahaolu Elua seniors club works on his holiday painting at the Planning and Coordinating Council of Maui County meeting and holiday gathering Dec. 8, 2021. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Kupuna members of the Planning and Coordinating Council of Maui County gathered in-person and via Zoom for a meeting led by President Alreen Gerbig, followed by a holiday celebration that included a painting project, 1950s- and 1960s-era trivia questions, prizes and lunch.

It was only the second time since the pandemic began that the Council has met in person at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. There were 21 members attending in person, and 15 online.

The Planning and Coordinating Council consists of representatives of 60 seniors clubs countywide. MEO, which organized the event, assists senior clubs with recruitment and membership enrollment, advocacy, education and social activities. The program’s objective is to enhance the quality of life for seniors by helping them obtain the benefits of knowledge, companionship and better health. 

Zilpah Kaimiola, the program’s senior coordinator, can be reached at 808-243-4313 or at [email protected]

