Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough conditions with above average surf is expected along east facing shores through early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend with mainly a mix of short- to medium- period, northerly swell moving through. A long-period, north-northwest swell expected to arrive by Sunday night will lead to rising surf along exposed north and west facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the winds shift from southeast to east.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com