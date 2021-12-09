Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 07:14 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 03:23 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 06:10 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 11:50 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 08:13 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough conditions with above average surf is expected along east facing shores through early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend with mainly a mix of short- to medium- period, northerly swell moving through. A long-period, north-northwest swell expected to arrive by Sunday night will lead to rising surf along exposed north and west facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the winds shift from southeast to east.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.