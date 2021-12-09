Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2021

December 9, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 07:14 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 03:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 06:10 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 11:50 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 08:13 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough conditions with above average surf is expected along east facing shores through early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend with mainly a mix of short- to medium- period, northerly swell moving through. A long-period, north-northwest swell expected to arrive by Sunday night will lead to rising surf along exposed north and west facing shores early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily ease through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as the winds shift from southeast to east. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




