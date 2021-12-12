Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Arthur L. Pagatpatan

Sept. 18, 1961 – Nov. 26, 2021

Violet Evalani Tacang

May 12, 1969 – Nov. 22, 2021

Violet Evalani Tacang, 52 of Wailuku passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Wailuku.



Violet is survived by her sister Mabellyne (George) Makekau, nephew Darrin (Kailee Lynn) Makekau, niece Shari (Amver) Makekau Gajonera and Darcie (Robin) Harrington. Hanai Ohana Kako Kealoha Jr., Braddah Kealoha, Bricesen (Cherish) Kealoha, Chiko Oshiro (Terri), Malia Kealoha (Mae), Hanako Kealoha and Hiilani Kealoha.

Violet is predeceased by her parents John and Mabel Kawakami, Patricia Tacang and brother Alfred Damaso.

Visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului. Cremation to follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of mask and social distancing practices are required.

Anthony James Kay

April 5, 1961 – Nov. 25, 2021

Anthony James Kay, 60 of Pahoa, peacefully passed away at his home on Nov. 25, 2021. Born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, he retired as a carpenter.

Celebration of life will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his daughters Aubrey Kay of Bozeman, MT, Bronwyn Kay of Kalaheo, Hawaiʻi; brothers John Kay of Hilo, Andy Kay of California, Paul Kay of Honolulu, Daniel Kay of Honolulu; sisters Juli Kay of Honolulu, Sarah Kay of Hilo, Susie Hajou of Fresno, California, Mary Kay of Spain; numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving day 2021.

Tony Kay will be remembered as a kind hearted humble cowboy and skilled carpenter who taught those around him of gratitude and love by example. He is succeeded by his two daughters and a multitude of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Tony lived a simple lifestyle and practiced Buddhist philosophy with a strong Christian faith. Those who were fortunate to know him laughed with him at his funny stories and took to heart his sincere lessons for life. He genuinely made you feel welcome and wanted to be in your presence. Tony was the uncle who would make it a point to talk story, listen and gently offer his insights and humor to the conversation until your cup was overflowing. It is with a heavy heart that we bid our dear father and brother Tony, a hui hou as he rides off into the sunset on his beloved stallion Tzadeek with his trusty canine Jazzy at their heels.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.



April 20, 1959 – Nov. 11, 2021

Clifton “Cliff” Weber

July 7, 1953 – Nov. 16, 2021

Mr. Clifton Raymond Weber, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi.



Cliff was born July 7, 1953 to Karl and Almira (Stillwell) Weber in Camden, New Jersey. He grew up in San Diego. Cliff served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1975. He was a combat MP in Vietnam. When he got out of the Army he became a Philadelphia Police Officer. After he was injured on the job, he became a Tractor Trailer Driver of Hazardous Material throughout the USA.

After his divorce, he moved to Maui and drove taxi in Lahaina. He then moved to Kahului and met his current wife. He has driven for La Bella Taxi, Trees of Hawaiʻi, SpeediShuttle, and Aloha Maui Limo. He used to drive for Airport Taxi then COVID-19 hit and he stopped working the airport.

He drove his own Taxi “Island-Round Taxi”. He had his loyal customers. He enjoyed driving Taxi and just driving around.



Cliff is survived by his wife, Susan Mariko Weber, two stepchildren, Carolina Manini (Tony) and Sal Rivera (Gina), nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and also two children from his former marriage, Ben Weber and Shana Weber.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, Susan and family will scatter his ashes at the viewpoint during sunset.

Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at his place of residence in Kahului. Susan will contact family and friends directly to let them know of the exact location or you can contact Susan directly for the location.

Thank you everyone for your generosity, prayers, love and support during this difficult time.

Also, thank you to Norman’s Mortuary for all of your help.

Love,

Susan Weber

Benjamin Aguirre

Sept. 1, 1928 – Nov. 28, 2021

Benjamin Robert Aguirre was born on Sept. 1, 1928 to Agapito & Mary Aguirre in Kaupakalua, Maui, HI. The fourth of five siblings.

He was 93 yrs old, when he quietly passed away at his home in Maui Lani, surrounded by family, on Nov. 28, 2021.

Benjamin graduated from Haʻikū Grammar School in 1943, dropped out in his sophomore year. Became an Amateur boxing champion in 1949 while serving three years in the Army. He returned to Maui and attended the Maui Vocational School. There he and several students were recruited by the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in 1951.

He retired as a Nuclear Inspector Foreman in 1983 and retired from Makalani Golf Course in 2006. In August of 2007 he and wife moved back to maui to be near their daughter, son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ben loved golfing. Especially when playing with Guy, his son.

Survived by Ramona(Baldovi), wife of 70 yrs, daughter Sheila DuQuette(Normand, husband) son Guy,

Grandchildren, Kimberlee Pagco, Jason DuQuette, Chrystalyn Sanders, Caitlin, and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Richard, infant son(1956), Lucille Sierra, sister and Joseph, brother.

Siblings: brother, Peter Aguirre of Waipahu, Oahu, sister Pauline Yap of Wailuku and several nieces and nephews.

Marianna Christa (Priebe) Berger

Dec. 10, 1935 – Dec. 1, 2021

Marianna Christa (Priebe) Berger, age 85, of Kula, Hawaiʻi passed away Dec. 1, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family, from a hemorrhagic stroke.

Marianna was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Koenigsberg, Germany to Erich A. Priebe and Christel (Neumann) Priebe. After WWII her family settled in Lueneburg, Germany where she completed her education and later worked as a bookkeeper and secretary. She was married to the love of her life, Burkhard L. Berger, for more than 62 years. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where they started and ran their own woodworking business, building restaurant interiors for 34 years. They built their dream home and retired on Maui. She volunteered for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed working in her garden. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and playing Rumikub with her friends.

Marianna is survived by her husband, Burkhard L. Berger, of Kula, HI, three daughters, Yvonne Holdener (Leland), Pamela Berger and Rebeca Liimatta (Andrew), four Grandchildren, Christopher Holdener (Kelly), Jeffery Holdener (Sarah), Makenzie Liimatta and Kamryn Liimatta, and four great-grandchildren, Noa Holdener, Elise Holdener, Brady Holdener and Hannah Holdener and her sister Inge Krause. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private ceremony will be held for the scattering of her ashes. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.

Donisia Drummond

Nov. 13, 1943 – Nov. 18, 2021

Donisia Drummond 78 of Hilo, died on Nov. 18, 2021 at home. Born in Honalo, Hawaiʻi, she was a homemaker.

Service will be held on Dec. 16, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Visitation at 9:30-10 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery. Mask mandate required and social distancing. Aloha attire requested.

Donisia “Donna” was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Mama” to her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Donna shared God’s spirit through her loving ways with all those that she met. Donna’s kindness and generous spirit will be forever deeply rooted in her family.

As Donna’s health declined over the years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her beautiful smile and joy for life remained constant throughout her entire life.

Survived by sons Samuel “Kamuela” (Leslie) Kang Jr. of Hilo, Stanley Lee (Sheri) Kang of Hilo, Ronald Thomas (Jennifer) Drummond of Manteca, California; daughter Marylouise (Benny) Ayala Jr. of Hilo; sisters Della Tapiro of Kailua- Kona, Magdalena Pucong of Kailua-Kona, Agnes Kihara of Kailua-Kona; sister in laws, Gertrude Delaries of Kailua-Kona, and Patricia Delaries of Hilo; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.