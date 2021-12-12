PC: Andy Gross

Quieres mas Taco Bell?

Well, you are in luck. A new franchise is coming soon and it will be a “state-of the fast food-art” restaurant.

“We are very excited to grow our presence on Maui with a fourth location in Ho’okele Shopping Center. This new location will not only help Taco Bell better serve customers in the Kahului area but will help expand our customer base,” according to Leah Allen, director of marketing for TD Food Inc., the parent Company of Taco Bell.

The Ho’okele site is adjacent to Safeway and is part of the company’s expansion plans for Maui. It is targeted to open some time in the first quarter of 2022.

“Ho’okele is a busy center in a great location with a good mix of tenants,” Allen said.



Arita Poulson iGeneral Contracting is in charge of the project.

Td Food Group Inc. did not reveal construction costs.

A new business means increased employment opportunities.

“We are in the process of hiring at least 30 team members and managers for Ho’okele Taco Bell,” Allen said.

Those interested can apply online at tdfoodgroup.com/careers.

“It’s been a busy year as we’ve recently opened two new construction restaurants on Maui, Kīhei Taco Bell opened January 2021 in Kukui Mall replacing our old Taco Bell in Azeka Shopping Center and Kahului Taco Bell opened June 2021 replacing the old Taco Bell on the existing site,” Allen said.

“Like all of our new construction Taco Bell restaurants, Ho’okele will feature the latest technology with indoor and drive-thru digital menu boards and kiosk ordering stations inside the restaurant.

Allen said new team members will train at Kahului Taco Bell and then transition to Ho’okele Taco Bell when it opens in early 2022.

Allen said the company is committed to Maui, creating jobs and expanding its customer base.

She sees no problem with redundancy in Kahului.

“We just invested in a brand new Kahului Taco Bell which means we are there for a while and do not have any plans of leaving.”

According to Dun & Bradstreet’s business directory, Td Food Group, Inc. is located in Honolulu, HI and is part of the Restaurants and Other Eating Places Industry.

Td Food Group, Inc., which included Pizza Hut among other entities, has 2,251 total employees across all of its locations and generates $53.29 million in sales.

There are 40 companies in the Td Food Group, Inc. corporate family.