Maui Food and Dining

Taco Bell Lovers Rejoice! New Ho’okele Location Set to Open in Q1 of 2022

By Andy Gross
 December 12, 2021, 8:57 AM HST
* Updated December 12, 9:20 AM
59 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Andy Gross

Quieres mas Taco Bell?

Well, you are in luck. A new franchise is coming soon and it will be a “state-of the fast food-art” restaurant.

“We are very excited to grow our presence on Maui with a fourth location in Ho’okele Shopping Center.  This new location will not only help Taco Bell better serve customers in the Kahului area but will help expand our customer base,” according to Leah Allen, director of marketing for TD Food Inc., the parent Company of Taco Bell.

The Ho’okele site is adjacent to Safeway and is part of the company’s expansion plans for Maui. It is targeted to open some time in the first quarter of 2022. 

“Ho’okele is a busy center  in a great location with a good mix of tenants,” Allen said.

PC: Andy Gross
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Arita Poulson iGeneral Contracting is in charge of the project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Td Food  Group Inc. did not reveal construction costs.

A new business means increased employment opportunities.

“We are in the process of hiring at least 30 team members and managers for Ho’okele Taco Bell,” Allen said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those interested  can apply online at tdfoodgroup.com/careers.

“It’s been a busy year as  we’ve recently opened two new construction restaurants on Maui, Kīhei Taco Bell opened January 2021 in Kukui Mall replacing our old Taco Bell in Azeka Shopping Center and Kahului Taco Bell opened June 2021 replacing the old Taco Bell on the existing site,” Allen said.

“Like all of our new construction Taco Bell restaurants, Ho’okele will feature the latest technology with indoor and drive-thru digital menu boards and kiosk ordering stations inside the restaurant.

Allen said new team members will train at Kahului Taco Bell and then transition to Ho’okele Taco Bell when it opens in early 2022. 

Allen said the company is committed to Maui, creating jobs and expanding its customer base.

She sees no problem with redundancy in Kahului.

“We just invested in a brand new Kahului Taco Bell which means we are there for a while and do not have any plans of leaving.”

According to Dun & Bradstreet’s business directory, Td Food Group, Inc. is located in Honolulu, HI and is part of the Restaurants and Other Eating Places Industry.

Td Food Group, Inc., which included Pizza Hut among other entities, has 2,251 total employees across all of its locations and generates $53.29 million in sales.

There are 40 companies in the Td Food Group, Inc. corporate family.

 Andy Gross
Andy Gross is an experienced journalist who has worked many places both abroad and in Hawaiʻi. He says he has never lost his curiosity, compassion or empathy for the people, the world and the conditions that surround him.
Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (59)
Trending Now
1Komoda Bakery Brings More Than a Century of Sweetness to Makawao 2McDonald’s and Mariah Carey Unveil Mariah Menu, Merch and More 312 Omicron Variant Cases Confirmed in Hawai‘i, All on O‘ahu 4Kula Forest Storm Assessment Shows Hundreds of Trees Flattened in Storm 5DOH Issues Cease & Desist, Levies $58,000 Penalty to NextHealth on Maui 6Live Music Returns to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center with Ekolu at Kama‘āina Nights