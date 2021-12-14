Duane Allman and Devon Betts. PC: courtesy via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui debut of the Allman Betts Band in Castle Theater Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Friday, Dec. 17 and to the general public Monday, Dec. 20. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.

The Allman Betts Band is an American rock group formed in 2018, it includes the sons of three founding members of the Allman Brothers Band – Devon Allman (Greg Allman’s son), Duane Betts (Dickey Betts’ son), and Berry Duane Oakley (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley). Their show features new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes.



















The band’s origins started when Allman organized a 2017 concert at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco to honor the music and memory of his father, founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer, Gregg Allman, and also to debut his new band, The Devon Allman Project. A proverbial star-studded affair- with guests such as G. Love and Robert Randolph- the marathon performance also marked the beginning of the partnership with Duane Betts.

Duane Betts recently had turned solo after a touring stint with folk-rockers Dawes, and would serve as an opening artist on the Devon Allman Project 2018 world tour, as well as joining Allman each night for a musical tip of the hat to their respective fathers.

On the heels of the hugely successful Project world tour, Devon and Duane called up their old friend Oakley and floated the idea of joining them. The trio’s musical friendship traces back to The Allman Brothers Band’s 20th anniversary summer tour in 1989 when the three first met, and often sat in with the Rock-And-Roll Hall of Fame inductees; teenage descendants rightfully joining a rock-and-roll legacy.

They recruited seasoned players from the Project ensemble: slide guitar sorcerer Johnny Stachela, drummer John Lum, and percussionist R Scott Bryan. In November of 2018, they announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band.

Tickets are $15, $35, $50, $65, $85 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount except for the $15 tickets. In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online. Ticket purchases can be made at MauiArts.org. Questions can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by dialing 808-242-SHOW.

All concert attendees will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof with photo ID and must wear a mask at all times while in the venue. Proof of vaccination on phones is acceptable. Policies will evolve accordingly should state and county mandates change. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC website and will be updated accordingly.