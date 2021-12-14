

















The Shops at Wailea is celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, hosted on the Center’s Instagram (@TheShopsAtWailea). Starting Monday, Dec. 13 through Friday, Dec. 24, Maui residents can enter to win prizes from various retailers and restaurants.

One prize will be given away each day, including items from Tori Richards, Tommy Bahama, Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Mele ʻUkulele, Lahaina Galleries, Crazy Shirts and more. In addition to each prize, winners will receive an island-inspired travel shoe bag. On the final day, the grand prize winner will also receive a limited-edition, Shops at Wailea water-resistant tote bag.

“Our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is designed to spread holiday cheer and celebrate this special time of year with our community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “We want to give our followers the opportunity to win festive gifts and unique dining experiences from our retailers and restaurants.”

To enter, Instagram users must ‘follow’ The Shops’ Instagram as well as the account of the retailer or restaurant featured that day, ‘like’ the post and tag three friends in the comments. This contest is open to Maui residents only. Accounts must be public to enter. Entries must be submitted by 5pm HST each day. Winners will be chosen at random and announced at the end of every day on The Shops at Wailea’s Instagram story and will then be contacted directly to coordinate pick up of their prizes.

This contest is not sponsored by Instagram nor is Instagram associated with this contest. There is no purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and complete contest details, please visit The Shops at Wailea on Instagram or TheShopsatWailea.com.