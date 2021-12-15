There are 130 new positions available with the new Green Job Youth Corps. Applications are due Jan. 7. Photo Courtesy: Kupu

The State of Hawaiʻi is using $5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support a new Green Job Youth Corps with 130 new positions designed to help both the environment and the economy in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The application deadline is Jan. 3 for sustainability organizations that want to become host sites; and the deadline is Jan. 7 for full-time and part-time job applicants. To apply, click here.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is the administering agency. It has partnered with Kupu, Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit, to provide funding that will expand the existing Kupu ‘Āina Corps program.

This program will give those in sustainability jobs, who have been economically disadvantaged by the pandemic, opportunities and resources to support their recovery.

All eligible applicants 17 and older will be considered, but Kupu strongly encourages applications from participants between the ages of 20 and 40, as that group was identified in the legislation funding the program.

Full-time and part-time positions throughout the state are available and are ideal for applicants looking to move into or return to work in a sustainability-related industry. Participants will gain real life experience through a variety of areas related to natural resource management, agriculture, conservation, renewable energy or other sustainability professions.

The relaunched program will be like the successful 2020 Kupu ʻĀina Corps program, in which Kupu and the State provided more than 350 displaced workers and recent graduates with jobs and training in natural resource management and sustainable agriculture.

In addition to caring for more than 21,700 acres of land, the program generated an estimated $6.5 million in economic benefits for Hawaiʻi while costing less than half that amount. Additionally, one in three participants reported finding long-term employment at the end of the program, and half reported either finding long-term employment or were pursuing higher education.

“Creating green jobs is a win-win for the people of Hawaiʻi and the environment,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case. “Our forests, working lands and nearshore waters need the help of dedicated, passionate individuals. We look forward to working with Kupu, and thank lawmakers and others who worked to secure this funding.”

John Leong, CEO and Co-Founder of Kupu, said: “This program invests in our residents’ desire to work in jobs that give back to Hawaiʻi and prepare for environmental challenges of the future. This program will help to build a restorative economy in Hawaiʻi while creating upward mobility for all participants and lead to a more resilient future for our state.”

Depending on host site availability, positions may address a broad spectrum of topics, including aquatic and terrestrial resource management, outreach, mapping, native species restoration, invasive species removal, renewable energy, sustainable farming and more.

Host sites can include nonprofits, for-profit businesses and government agencies. This is an ideal program for businesses trying to grow, or to figure out how to hire and retain qualified employees.

The Kupu ‘Āina Corps positions are structured as a cost share, with Kupu covering roughly 75 percent of costs and host sites covering roughly 25 percent ($12,000 per participant). Host sites pay a small fraction of the true cost of adding to their workforce and growing their industry this way.

“This is a great opportunity for sustainability entrepreneurs, conservation organizations, and nonprofits that are ready to grow,” Kupu Director of External Relations Kawika Riley said.