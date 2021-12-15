Hawaiian Airlines Welcomes Back First Australian Guests to Hawaiʻi, Relaunches Sydney-Honolulu Service. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines today welcomed the first guests from Australia to touchdown in Hawaiʻi since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic after relaunching its nonstop service between Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Guests arriving at HNL from SYD via HA452 were welcomed back by the carrier’s employees with fresh lei, a keepsake tote bag, food and drink, and live entertainment by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders Group.

Hawaiian, which suspended the route in March 2020 due to nationwide border closures imposed by the Australian government, will continue to operate its pre-pandemic Sydney schedule of five-times-weekly service with its 278-seat, wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

HA451 will depart HNL on Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturday at 12 p.m. and arrive at SYD approximately 7:45 p.m. the next day. Starting Dec. 15, HA452 will depart SYD on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays at 9:40 p.m. with a 10:35 a.m. scheduled arrival at HNL, allowing guests to check in to their accommodations and begin exploring O‘ahu, or connect to any of Hawaiian’s four neighbor island destinations.

Currently, only Australian citizens and returning permanent residents and their immediate family members are permitted to enter Australia without an exemption. International travelers entering the United States via Hawaiʻi must show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure and are encouraged to monitor federal travel regulations to ensure they are following the latest entry requirements.