Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 10-14 6-8 6-8 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:09 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:33 AM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:13 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:38 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The north swell will be filling in around the islands through the day. The windward water nearshore PacIOOS buoys are moving up within the medium to long period bands thus confidence is growing that many north facing shores will experience double overhead surf in many sets today as this 6 to 7 foot medium period due north-in-direction swell peaks today. The northeast offshore buoy 51000 has been solid with 10 foot medium period swell. While quite the boost, north facing shore surf is expected to peak under High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through the day. A similar, medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday through Friday with a slightly larger reinforcing northwest swell arriving on its heels Friday. These swells will fill in through Saturday with another moderate size northwest swell arriving early next week. These series of northwest swells may push north and west facing shore surf back up to near HSA levels this weekend and early next week. The combination of this recent north swell wrap and shorter period trade wind wave swell will maintain choppy, slightly elevated east facing shore surf through tomorrow afternoon.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.