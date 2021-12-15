John Pelletier. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui’s new police Chief, John Pelletier gets sworn in today alongside Deputy Chief Charles Hank III.

Pelletier already laid out budget priority requests, which include the establishment of a dedicated civilian recruiter; creation of a part time cold case team; and creation of a patrol K-9 program.

Pelletier has served the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the past 22 years in numerous capacities. He oversaw the K-9 and SWAT units and served as commander of the Convention Center Area Command, which is responsible for the Las Vegas “strip.”

In 2017, Pelletier notably served as the incident commander for the One October mass casualty event in Las Vegas. His Deputy Chief selection, Hank, was also part of the command for the incident and provided after-action presentations across the country on preventing, responding to, and mitigating similar active shooter events.

Pelletier earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1994 and is a 2019 FBI National Academy graduate.

He and his wife Cristy are the parents of 13-year-old twins.