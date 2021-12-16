The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is retesting Cove Park, Maui after high levels of bacteria were detected during routine beach monitoring.

According to the DOH, 137 per 100 mL were detected; however, the department is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample.

This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.

DOH will update the notification based on the results of this retesting.