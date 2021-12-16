Maui Arts & Entertainment
Montage Kapalua Bay Hosts Holiday Events Throughout December
A
A
A
Montage Kapalua Bay has a host of events planned for December including holiday dining, Champagne by the Bay, and a New Year’s Eve Glow in the Dark celebration.
Holiday Dining
- Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: From 5-9 p.m. at Cane & Canoe, enjoy holiday selections including Whole Lobster Thermidor, Beef Wellington, and Buche de Noel (Cane & Canoe normal dinner menus will be available as well). Reservations required by calling 808-662-6681.
- New Year’s Eve – Special Holiday Menu: At Cane & Canoe, Chef de cuisine, Ryan Ferguson and his culinary team will create a special end-of-year menu for all to enjoy. Reservations required by calling 808-662-6681.
- 5-Course Prix Fixe Dinner
- $225 per person
- Optional Champagne Pairing
- Laurent Perrier “Rose Brut”, FR
- $50 per glass
- $230 per bottle
Other December Events
- Mistletoe at Montage (now until Thursday, Dec. 30): Guests are invited to visit the resort entrance and step under the mistletoe, snap a photo with friends and family and share on social media using the hashtags #MontageMistletoe and #MontageMemory. The resort will share guest memories underneath the mistletoe every Friday on Montage Kapalua Bay’s Instagram account.
- Champagne by the Bay (Thursdays to Sundays, Dec. 16 to 26 | 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.): The Champagne House Laurent-Perrier debuts their partnership at The Cliff House at Montage Kapalua Bay. Laurent-Perrier Champagnes, known for its unique style of freshness and finesse, will present an array of its most premium vintages. For reservations, visit Eventbrite.
- Château Montelena Wine Dinner (Wednesday, Dec. 22 | 5:30 p.m.): One of Napa Valley’s most historic and renowned wineries, Château Montelena – best known for winning the white wine section of the “Judgement of Paris” wine competition, brings its legendary vintages to Montage Kapalua Bay. Château Montelena presents an array of its most coveted vintages with a decades-long legacy of wines crafted in the European style. For reservations, call 808-662-6627. Guests ages 21 years and over are welcome.
- Cinema Under the Stars (Wednesday, Dec. 22 | 8:30 p.m.): In conjunction with our wine dinner featuring Chateau Montelena, enjoy the movie based on its famous historical participation in the 1976 “Judgement of Paris” wine competition. “Bottle Shock,” tells the story of Chateau Montelena’s Chardonnay surprise blind tasting victory over French wines that forever changed the fortunes of Napa Valley wineries. Several of the Chateau Montelena dinner wines will be available for purchase during the movie. Open to all. Complimentary.
- Champagne Hale (Mondays, Dec. 20 & 27 | 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.): The seasonal pop-up bar and lounge returns. Enjoy a variety of Veuve Clicquot Champagnes perfectly paired with light bites and desserts. To make a reservation, visit Eventbrite. A cover charge of $35 per person is required. 21+ only. Complimentary valet parking is available.
- Glow in the Dark Celebration (Dec. 31 | 5-9 p.m.): A New Year’s Eve activity for children ages 5 to 12. Young guests will also enjoy the Ho‘olokahi Sunset Ceremony event with a Paintbox leader. *A 48-hour advance reservation is required. For more information and reservations, please call 808-662-6628.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1UPDATE: Search Continues for Missing Snorkeler in Mākena, Maui 253-Year-Old Visitor Dies in Waters off Kā‘anapali, Maui 3New Maui Police Chief Officially On Board 4New Maui Police Chief Takes Helm Today 5BREAKING: 30 Acres of East Maui Coastline Protected at Makaʻalae 6McDonald’s and Mariah Carey Unveil Mariah Menu, Merch and More