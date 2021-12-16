Montage Kapalua Bay, at twilight. Photo Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay.

Montage Kapalua Bay has a host of events planned for December including holiday dining, Champagne by the Bay, and a New Year’s Eve Glow in the Dark celebration.

Holiday Dining

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: From 5-9 p.m. at Cane & Canoe, enjoy holiday selections including Whole Lobster Thermidor, Beef Wellington, and Buche de Noel (Cane & Canoe normal dinner menus will be available as well). Reservations required by calling 808-662-6681.

5-Course Prix Fixe Dinner $225 per person Optional Champagne Pairing Laurent Perrier "Rose Brut", FR $50 per glass $230 per bottle

Other December Events