The Department of Water Supply is advising Upper Kula residents and businesses from Crater Road to Kanaio to boil water before consumption. Trace amounts of E coli bacteria have been detected within the last 24 hours, and out of an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory is in effect. There was no presence of E coli in earlier water sampling.

Customers from Crater Road to Kanaio should not drink the water from the tap before boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Potable water tankers are located at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

Work is underway to flush the waterlines of the affected area. The Department of Water Supply will inform customers when tests show no bacteria, and boiling is no longer needed.

For more information, contact Department of Water Supply Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at 270-8046. The DWS 24-hour service line is available at 270-7633 for water service problems.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the U.S. EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. For more information on the EPA and Safe Drinking Water Act, visit epa.gov/sdwa.