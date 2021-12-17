The Department of Water Supply reports that while some areas have tested clear for the presence of E coli in waterlines, there may be nearby, connected waterlines with possible contamination. Until flushing of waterlines is completed, it is advised to continue boiling water.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our Upcountry residents, I am asking all of those in Upper Kula – from Crater Road to Kanaio – to continue boiling water as a precaution,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation and showering until further notice.

Residents should continue to boil tap water for consumption for at least one minute, then allow it to cool before use. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in water.

Department personnel continue flushing and clearing waterlines that had been affected by water outages last week. Testing of water samples is ongoing, and there have been areas that have been found clear of E coli. However, adjoining streets and areas may still have contamination.

A boil water advisory was originally issued Thursday after trace amounts of E coli bacteria were detected.

Potable water tankers are located at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo (above Kula Lodge), Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

For more information, contact Department of Water Supply Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at 270-8046. The DWS 24-hour service line is available at 270-7633 for water service problems.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the U.S. EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. For more information on the EPA and Safe Drinking Water Act, visit epa.gov/sdwa.