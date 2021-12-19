Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through Dec. 24, 2021.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Day, unless permitted.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Waikapū: Shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Waihuali Street (Kahili Golf Course entrance) and Kūihelani Highway on Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Front Street and Puamana Beach Park on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Lahaina: Single, left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Kāʻanapali: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Leialiʻi Parkway and Polohina Lane on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement marking.

— South High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on South High Street (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Kaohu Street and Malako Street, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for utility work.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, North Church Street and South Market Street, on Sunday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving and striping work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Pāʻia (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping. Street parking will not be available during the street sweeping.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Roving single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Huelo (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between Lupi Road and E Waipio Road, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for emergency drainage improvements.

Keʻanae (24-hour/weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, 24-hours a day, until further notice, for rockfall mitigation work.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for irrigation system improvements.

— Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Keolani Place (Route 36A) possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Kahale Street on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā/Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Hāliʻimaile to Makawao: Alternating single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between Hāliʻimaile Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement marking and rumble strip installation.

— Kahekili Highway/Waiehu Beach Road (Route 340/3400) —

Waiheʻe: Shoulders closed on Kahekili Highway (Route 3400) possible in either direction between Kahekili Highway (Route 330) and Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waiheʻe: Shoulders closed on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between Nāwaiʻehā Place and Wilipōhaku Street on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drain cleaning work.

Waiheʻe to Kahului: Shoulders closed on Kahekili Highway/Waiehu Beach Road (Route 340/3400) in both directions between Waiheʻe Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Shoulders closed on Kuihelani Highway/Dairy Road (Route 380) in both directions between Keolani Place and Waiheʻe Ditch Bridge, on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului to Puʻunēnē: Shoulders closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulders closed on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in both directions between Hemaloa Street and Puakala Place on Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.