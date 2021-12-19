Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Ramon Lazo

Jan. 7, 1953 – Dec. 9, 2021

Ramon Lazo, 68, of Haliʻimaile, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021 at home.

Born and raised on Maui he was an expert archer, steersman and self-taught horseman. Ramon recently retired after 45 years from the State Department of Transportation Highways Division, where he was a supervisor for the Keʻanae to Hana road crew. He forged many treasured friendships while working on the East side of the island.

He is survived by his son, Dylan Thomas Lazo(Yurika), his mother, Ciriaca of Haliʻimaile and his brothers; Jose of Haliʻimaile, “Doc” Alejandro (Adrienne) of Kahului, Dennis (Lauree) of Kansas, and Jon (Jody) of Minnesota and his two furry loves, KC and Naya. Predeceased by his father, Alejandro, brother Robert and sister Paulina.

Reception will be held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. with services to follow.

Rest in Love dear Ramon.

Oct. 12, 1928 – Nov. 28, 2021

No funeral services to be held. If you have any questions or information on this decedent please call Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065.

Jean S. Komesu

Aug. 11, 1949 – Dec. 7, 2021

Louis “Jimmy” Rego Sr.

Dec. 22, 1935 – Nov. 27, 2021

Louis “Jimmy” Rego, Sr. 85, of Makawao, Maui, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2021 at Hospice Maui Hale surrounded by loving family.

After serving four years in the Marine Corps, Louis moved back to Maui and worked at Maui Pineapple Company for three years. After that, he worked at Pacific Machinery for 37 years as a salesman. After retiring, Louis kept himself busy working on his house and yard, which he kept immaculate. He also enjoyed his cars and trucks, especially his blue 1983 Ford truck. He will be missed by all.

Louis “Jimmy” was the son of the late Louis and Mabel Rego. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth, sister Audrey Rego, four children; daughters, Lois (Paul) Rego, Yvonne Rego, and Arlene (Joseph Jr.) Kuaana; son; Louis (April) Rego Jr.; seven grandchildren, Cory (Philo), Jymmie Ann (Sean), Joshua (Star), Taylor (Levi), Joelene, Kenna, and Kobe (Hi’i); and three great grandchildren Riddick, Cyrus, and Kalena.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Norman’s Mortuary from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the public. A mass will follow at St. Joseph Church at 11:30 a.m. The burial will be at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m.

The family would like to express endless gratitude to Hospice Maui and Hospice Maui Hale for providing loving and genuine care in his final days.

John Noble

July 14, 1944 – Dec. 14, 2021

Pacita Zamora

Dec. 22, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2021

Pacita Degracia Zamora, 89, of Kahului, Maui, Hawaiʻi passed away on Nov. 29, 2021, in Kahului, Hawaiʻi.

Pacita was born in Silag, Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines on Dec. 22, 1932, to Pedro Degracia and Udibejes Vitales. She is married to Afriquito Zamora Sr. (deceased) and survived by her children Eddie D. Zamora, Emma Z. Arboleda (deceased), Afriquito D. Zamora Jr., Edna D. Zamora, Efren Elmer D. Zamora (deceased), Porferio D. Zamora, Edwin D. Zamora, and Ellen Z. Cruz. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Pacita worked as a housekeeping inspectress at Five Palms Wailea. She loved watching volleyball and basketball. She also enjoyed spending time on the beach picking up limu and playing the slot machines in Las Vegas.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Norman’s Mortuary.

Feb. 13, 1958 – Oct. 31, 2021

Idress R. T. Richardson, 63, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.

Surviving family members are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo: 808-935-8445.