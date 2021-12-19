Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:44 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:08 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:42 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:23 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing, short period seas over the next few days. The combination of rough trade wind swell and a short period north-northeast swell will produce elevated surf along exposed north and east facing shores and may lead to a High Surf Advisory for some east facing shores late Monday through Thursday. A decrease in wind waves and the north-northeast swell is expected around Friday.

Small pulses of northwest swell are possible today and again Thursday and Friday, though resulting surf will be well below seasonal average. No significant swells are due for south shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.