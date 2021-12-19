Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2021

December 19, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:44 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:08 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:42 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:23 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing, short period seas over the next few days. The combination of rough trade wind swell and a short period north-northeast swell will produce elevated surf along exposed north and east facing shores and may lead to a High Surf Advisory for some east facing shores late Monday through Thursday. A decrease in wind waves and the north-northeast swell is expected around Friday. 


Small pulses of northwest swell are possible today and again Thursday and Friday, though resulting surf will be well below seasonal average. No significant swells are due for south shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




