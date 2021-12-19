Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strengthening trade winds will produce increasing, short period seas over the next few days. The combination of rough trade wind swell and a short period north-northeast swell will produce elevated surf along exposed north and east facing shores and may lead to a High Surf Advisory for some east facing shores late Monday through Thursday. A decrease in wind waves and the north-northeast swell is expected around Friday.
Small pulses of northwest swell are possible today and again Thursday and Friday, though resulting surf will be well below seasonal average. No significant swells are due for south shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com