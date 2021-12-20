Haleakalā National Park is holding a public meeting Jan. 6 to discuss suppressing non-native mosquitos to protect threatened and endangered forest birds on Maui. Photo Courtesy: NPS

Haleakalā National Park is hosting a public scoping meeting Jan. 6 about a proposed Environmental Assessment for the suppression of non-native mosquito populations to address the impacts of avian malaria on threatened and endangered forest birds on Maui.

This Environmental Assessment is being prepared in cooperation with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

During the virtual public meetings, park officials will explain the project. Questions can be submitted to National Park Service and DLNR representatives. The content for each virtual meeting will be the same, so you only need to attend one if you are interested.

The Jan. 6 meeting will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. To register, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7258589157911365390.

For additional information or to submit comments on the project, please visit the NPS’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito. To submit a comment on the project, click the “Open For Comment” link on the above website. Then select the “Public Scoping Newsletter” document and then click the “Comment on Document” button to enter and submit your comments.

Comments also can be mailed to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

The National Park Service will be accepting public comments by mail or online at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/HALE-mosquito until Jan. 20, 2022.

Comments will not be accepted by fax, e-mail or any other way than those speciﬁed above. Please also note that your entire comment—including personal identifying information such as your address, phone number and e-mail address—may be made publicly available at any time.

While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. Comments submitted by individuals or organizations on behalf of other individuals or organizations will not be accepted.