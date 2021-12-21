Maui News
Road Closure Notice: High Street, Wailuku
The Department of Water Supply is advising the public of a planned road closure on Dec. 21, 2021 from 08:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on High Street in Wailuku due to the replacement of several water service laterals.
During this time, traffic will be diverted through Aupuni Street to Koeli Street and Pualani Street.
